RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 11,255 Clerk & Junior Assistant Posts, Apply from 10th May 2018

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 11,255 vacancies for the post of Clerk and Junior Assistant has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin on 10th May 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 8th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.i Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ on the left side of Home PageStep 3 – Click On Apply OnlineStep 4 – Fill the application form with the requisite information, pay the application fee and submitStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category - Rs. 450Non Creamy Layer candidates – Rs. 350SC/ ST of Rajasthan – Rs. 250RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Clerk Grade-II – 338Junior Assistant – 10917The applicant must be Class 12th passed from a recognized Board or its equivalent and should have "0" or Higher Level certificate course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation applicable as per current norms of RSMSSB.The candidate will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.Start date of Submission of Online Application - 10th May 2018Last Date for Submission of Online Application – 8th June 2018Interested candidates can refer to the below mentioned url of Official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying: