1-min read

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 11,255 Clerk & Junior Assistant Posts, Apply from 10th May 2018

The application process for Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB)will begin on 10th May 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 8th June 2018.

Updated:April 24, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of RSMSSB.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 11,255 vacancies for the post of Clerk and Junior Assistant has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin on 10th May 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 8th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Clerk and Junior Assistant?

Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ on the left side of Home Page
Step 3 – Click On Apply Online
Step 4 – Fill the application form with the requisite information, pay the application fee and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=EJwE/Y7GD1hMok0YfKTFOtUJMJFGLBa;455611;jbRgWtRe9q4=#
Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs. 450
Non Creamy Layer candidates – Rs. 350
SC/ ST of Rajasthan – Rs. 250

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Clerk Grade-II – 338
Junior Assistant – 10917

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be Class 12th passed from a recognized Board or its equivalent and should have "0" or Higher Level certificate course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India.

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation applicable as per current norms of RSMSSB.

Selection Process:

The candidate will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.

Important Dates:

Start date of Submission of Online Application - 10th May 2018
Last Date for Submission of Online Application – 8th June 2018

Interested candidates can refer to the below mentioned url of Official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/FullAdvt_LDC2018_1393_160418_1.pdf

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
