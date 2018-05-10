GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 1200 Laboratory Assistant Posts, Application Process Begins June 14

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 1200 vacancies of Lab Assistant in Non-TSP area (954) and TSP areas (246) of the state.

Updated:May 10, 2018, 4:53 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB).
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification for the post of Laboratory Assistant has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process for the same is scheduled to commence on 14th June 2018, next month and will continue until 13th July 2018. Interested candidates must apply online on the official website within this application window.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be SSC or HSC passed with Science subject.
S/he must be proficient in Hindi written in Devnagri script and must know about the Rajasthan history and culture.

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019.

Application Fee:
General Category Candidates – Rs 450
Non-Creamy Layer OBC Candidates of Rajasthan – Rs 350
Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Rajasthan – Rs 250

Applicants can pay the application fee through the e-Mitra Kiosks and Community Service Centers (CSC) in the state of Rajasthan.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of July/August 2018.

Interested candidates can access the official detailed notification at the below mentioned URL:

http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Full_Advt_LabAssistant2018_1571_09052018.pdf

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
