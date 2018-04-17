RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 1255 Clerk/Junior Assistant Posts Notified, Application Process Begins from 10th May 2018

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification for Direct Recruitment of Tax Assistant (TA) Exam 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official advertisement, RSMSSB is inviting online applications to fill 11,255 Grade II Clerk and Junior Assistant in various departments and offices that come under the purview of State Government, RPSC & Government Secretariat, Rajasthan. The application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 10th May 2018 and candidates must apply on or before 8th June 2018. The examination is scheduled tentatively for September 2018.Clerk Grade-II in Govt Secretariat:Non-TSP – 329Non-TSP – 9LDC/ Junior Assistant in Departments/ Offices under State Government:Non-TSP - 9768TSP – 1149Gen/UR and Creamy Layer OBC Candidates – Rs.450OBC Non-Creamy Layer Candidates – Rs.350SC/ ST/PH Candidates – Rs.250The applicant must be Senior Secondary pass from a recognized Board of Education or equivalent.AndThe applicant must possess ‘O’ or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC or its equivalent.Candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The candidates must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019.