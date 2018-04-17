English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 1255 Clerk/Junior Assistant Posts Notified, Application Process Begins from 10th May 2018
As per the official advertisement, RSMSSB is inviting online applications to fill 11,255 Grade II Clerk and Junior Assistant in various departments and offices that come under the purview of State Government, RPSC & Government Secretariat, Rajasthan.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification for Direct Recruitment of Tax Assistant (TA) Exam 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official advertisement, RSMSSB is inviting online applications to fill 11,255 Grade II Clerk and Junior Assistant in various departments and offices that come under the purview of State Government, RPSC & Government Secretariat, Rajasthan. The application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 10th May 2018 and candidates must apply on or before 8th June 2018. The examination is scheduled tentatively for September 2018.
RSMSSB Tax Assistant (TA) Exam 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Clerk Grade-II in Govt Secretariat:
Non-TSP – 329
Clerk Grade-II in RPSC:
Non-TSP – 9
LDC/ Junior Assistant in Departments/ Offices under State Government:
Non-TSP - 9768
TSP – 1149
Application Fee:
Gen/UR and Creamy Layer OBC Candidates – Rs.450
OBC Non-Creamy Layer Candidates – Rs.350
SC/ ST/PH Candidates – Rs.250
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Senior Secondary pass from a recognized Board of Education or equivalent.
And
The applicant must possess ‘O’ or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC or its equivalent.
Candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/FullAdvt_LDC2018_1393_160418_1.pdf
Age-Limit:
The candidates must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019.
