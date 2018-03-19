English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 180 Female Supervisor Posts, Apply from 5th April 2018
RSMSSB aims to recruit 158 woman candidates from the Un-Reserved category, and 22 woman candidates from Reserved category.
Screen grab of the official website of RMSSB.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 180 vacancies for the post of Female Supervisor has been released on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB aims to recruit 158 woman candidates from the Un-Reserved category, and 22 woman candidates from Reserved category.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Female Supervisor - Important Dates:
Online Registration Begins – 5th April 2018
Online Registration Ends – 4th May 2018
Written Examination – July 2018
How to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Female Supervisor?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement’
Step 3 – ‘Full Advertisement For Direct Recruitment Of Supervisor (women empowerment) Exam 2018’, click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 4 – Register yourself and login with your credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Application Fee:
General and Creamy Layer OBC/SBC category candidates need to pay Rs.450
Non-creamy layer OBC/ SBC category candidates need to pay Rs.350
SC/ST/PWD category candidates need to pay Rs.250
Educational Qualification:
The applicant must be graduate from a recognized University/Institution. She must possess good knowledge of Rajasthan culture and must be proficient in Hindi Devanagari script.
Candidates can read through the detailed advertisement at the url mentioned below:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Full%20Advertisement%20For%20Direct%20Recruitment%20Of%20Supervisor%20(women%20empowerment)%20Exam%202018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as per State laws
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.33,800 to Rs.1,06,700 per month.
