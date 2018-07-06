RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 1832 Agriculture Supervisor Posts, Apply before 3rd August 2018

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Partner Content

Updated:July 6, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1832 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Supervisor through exam has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 3rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Agriculture Supervisor Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Direct Recruitment of Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the form
Step 4 – User ID and password will generate
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Login - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.450
SC/ ST/ Non OBC (Rajasthan) – Rs.350
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1832
Unreserved Category – 1589
Reserved Category - 243

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BSc in Agriculture or BSc in Agriculture Honors from a recognized university in India or must be class 12th passed with agriculture in senior madhyamik as per the old scheme.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/downloadservlet?docId=1053&rectId=915

Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.

