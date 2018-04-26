RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 402 Junior Instructor Posts, Apply from 17th May 2018 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of pay matrix in the Department of Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship, Rajasthan. The application process is scheduled to begin on May 17, 2018 and will conclude on June 15, 2018.Junior Instructor (COPA): 49Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel Engine): 31Junior Instructor (Electrician): 91Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic): 35Junior Instructor (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): 17Junior Instructor (Welder): 49Junior Instructor (Wireman): 32Junior Instructor (Workshop Calculation & Science): 39The applicant must possess a B.E/BTech engineering degree from a recognized InstitutionOr a 3 years diploma in relevant fieldOr B.Sc/BCA/Computer Science/DOACC Level A certificateOr ITI certificate or its equivalentCandidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The applicant must fall it the age bracket of 20 to 40 years as on 1January 2019.Once the online application process begins on 17May 2018, candidates must register themselves on the official website of RSMSSB and then pay the application fee at e-mitra kiosk. Once the fee is paid, candidates can submit their applications online.General/ UR/ OBC – Rs 450OBC Non-Creamy layer – Rs 350SC/ST/PWD candidates of Rajasthan state – Rs 250