RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 402 Junior Instructor Posts, Apply from 17th May 2018 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of pay matrix in the Department of Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship, Rajasthan.
The application process is scheduled to begin on May 17, 2018 and will conclude on June 15, 2018.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 402 vacancies for various posts under Junior Instructor category has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of pay matrix in the Department of Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship, Rajasthan. The application process is scheduled to begin on May 17, 2018 and will conclude on June 15, 2018.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Junior Instructor - Vacancy Details
Junior Instructor (COPA): 49
Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel Engine): 31
Junior Instructor (Electrician): 91
Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic): 35
Junior Instructor (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): 17
Junior Instructor (Welder): 49
Junior Instructor (Wireman): 32
Junior Instructor (Workshop Calculation & Science): 39
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a B.E/BTech engineering degree from a recognized Institution
Or a 3 years diploma in relevant field
Or B.Sc/BCA/Computer Science/DOACC Level A certificate
Or ITI certificate or its equivalent
Candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Full_Advt_JouniorInstructor2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall it the age bracket of 20 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019.
Application Process:
Once the online application process begins on 17th May 2018, candidates must register themselves on the official website of RSMSSB and then pay the application fee at e-mitra kiosk. Once the fee is paid, candidates can submit their applications online.
Application Fee:
General/ UR/ OBC – Rs 450
OBC Non-Creamy layer – Rs 350
SC/ST/PWD candidates of Rajasthan state – Rs 250
