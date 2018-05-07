English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: 4500 Physical Training Instructor Posts, Apply from 31st May 2018
The application process will begin on 31st May 2018 this month, and candidates are required to apply for the post on or before 29th June 2018. The Rajasthan Selection Board will organize a written test in the month of August 2018 to select the deserving candidates.
Image for representation
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 4500 vacancies for the post of Physical Training Instructor Grade 3 has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin on 31st May 2018 this month, and candidates are required to apply for the post on or before 29th June 2018. The Rajasthan Selection Board will organize a written test in the month of August 2018 to select the deserving candidates.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Physical Training Instructor Grade 3 – 4500
Important Dates:
Starting date of submission of online application: 31st May 2018
Last date for submission of online application: 29th June 2018
Last date for submission of application fee: 29th June 2018
Written Test: August 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelors Degree in Physical Education (PBD) or Physical Certificate in Physical Education (CPD) or Diploma in Physical.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/FullAdvt_PTI_1528_040518.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved / OBC/ SC/ ST Category – Rs.450
Non- OBC/ SC/ST of Rajasthan Category – Rs.350
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation is applicable as listed in the official notification.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.
-
