RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 1085 Stenographers Posts, Apply Before 10th August 2018
Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 10th August 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB).
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1085 vacancies for the post of Stenographers has begun today on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 10th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Stenographers Posts?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment Advertisement link' on the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Apply Online' under Advertisement 'Direct Recruitment of Stenographer Joint Exam 2018'
Step 4 - Register yourself first
Step 5 - Login with required credentials
Step 6 - Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the process of application
Step 7 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.450
SC/ ST/ Non OBC (Rajasthan) – Rs.350
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1085
Unreserved Category – 1033
Reserved Category – 52
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized board or its equivalent or must have passed Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by ‘DOEACC’ under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India or Certificate Course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi or Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering from a Polytechnic Institution recognized by the Government of India. Also the applicants must have the knowledge of ‘Devnagri' script.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/FullAdvt_Stenographer2018_2957_04072018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.
