RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Exam Date for Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Notified, Check Exam Pattern, Schedule here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Exam Date for Physical Training Instructor Grade-III has been announced by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in , as per which, RSMSSB will organize the Written Test in two sessions on 30th September 2018, this month.Date of Written Exam – Sunday, 30th September 2018Paper-I – 10am to 12pmPaper-II – 3pm to 5pmPaper-I will comprise of 100 questions carrying 200 marks.These questions will be based on:Geography, History, Culture and General Knowledge of Rajasthan – 80 marksCurrent Affairs of Rajasthan – 20 marksGeneral Awareness about World and India – 60 marksEducational Psychology 40 – marksPaper-II will comprise of 130 questions carrying 260 marks.The questions will be based on:General Awareness of Physical Education (Secondary & Senior-Secondary Level) – 60 marksHistory, General Knowledge and Current Affairs of Games & Physical Edu – 40 marksRules of Physical Education – 20 marksEducation and Games Psychology – 20 marksMethodology and Monitoring of Physical Education – 20 marksTraining Rules and Decision Making – 20 marksPhysiology and Medical Education – 40 marksEntertainment, Camp and Yoga – 40 marksAbout RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018:The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 4500 vacancies for the post of Physical Training Instructor to be appointed at Grade III in the state of Rajasthan.