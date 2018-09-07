GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Exam Date for Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Notified, Check Exam Pattern, Schedule here

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 4500 vacancies for the post of Physical Training Instructor to be appointed at Grade III in the state of Rajasthan.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 7, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Exam Date for Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Notified, Check Exam Pattern, Schedule here
Screen grab of the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB).
Loading...
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Exam Date for Physical Training Instructor Grade-III has been announced by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, as per which, RSMSSB will organize the Written Test in two sessions on 30th September 2018, this month.

RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:

Date of Written Exam – Sunday, 30th September 2018
Paper-I – 10am to 12pm
Paper-II – 3pm to 5pm

RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Pattern:

Paper-I will comprise of 100 questions carrying 200 marks.

These questions will be based on:

Geography, History, Culture and General Knowledge of Rajasthan – 80 marks
Current Affairs of Rajasthan – 20 marks
General Awareness about World and India – 60 marks
Educational Psychology 40 – marks

Paper-II will comprise of 130 questions carrying 260 marks.

The questions will be based on:
General Awareness of Physical Education (Secondary & Senior-Secondary Level) – 60 marks
History, General Knowledge and Current Affairs of Games & Physical Edu – 40 marks
Rules of Physical Education – 20 marks
Education and Games Psychology – 20 marks
Methodology and Monitoring of Physical Education – 20 marks
Training Rules and Decision Making – 20 marks
Physiology and Medical Education – 40 marks
Entertainment, Camp and Yoga – 40 marks

About RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018:

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 4500 vacancies for the post of Physical Training Instructor to be appointed at Grade III in the state of Rajasthan.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...