RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Exam Date for Physical Training Instructor Grade-III Notified, Check Exam Pattern, Schedule here
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 4500 vacancies for the post of Physical Training Instructor to be appointed at Grade III in the state of Rajasthan.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 Exam Date for Physical Training Instructor Grade-III has been announced by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur on its official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, as per which, RSMSSB will organize the Written Test in two sessions on 30th September 2018, this month.
RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Schedule:
Date of Written Exam – Sunday, 30th September 2018
Paper-I – 10am to 12pm
Paper-II – 3pm to 5pm
RSMSSB Physical Training Instructor Recruitment 2018 – Exam Pattern:
Paper-I will comprise of 100 questions carrying 200 marks.
These questions will be based on:
Geography, History, Culture and General Knowledge of Rajasthan – 80 marks
Current Affairs of Rajasthan – 20 marks
General Awareness about World and India – 60 marks
Educational Psychology 40 – marks
Paper-II will comprise of 130 questions carrying 260 marks.
The questions will be based on:
General Awareness of Physical Education (Secondary & Senior-Secondary Level) – 60 marks
History, General Knowledge and Current Affairs of Games & Physical Edu – 40 marks
Rules of Physical Education – 20 marks
Education and Games Psychology – 20 marks
Methodology and Monitoring of Physical Education – 20 marks
Training Rules and Decision Making – 20 marks
Physiology and Medical Education – 40 marks
Entertainment, Camp and Yoga – 40 marks
