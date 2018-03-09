English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Informatics Assistant; 1302 Posts, Apply Before April 6
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 1302 vacancies for the post of Informatics Assistant for the Department of Information Technology and Communications, Government of Rajasthan.
The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May 2018.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Informatics Assistant has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB aims to fill 1302 vacancies for the post of Informatics Assistant for the Department of Information Technology and Communications, Government of Rajasthan. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May 2018. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with DoITC can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 6th April 2018, next month.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment Advertisements'
Step 3: Click on 'Direct Recruitment for Informatics Assistant-2018'
Step 4: Click on 'Apply Online'
Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservlet
Application Fee:
General and OBC creamy layer candidates - Rs 450
OBC non-creamy layer candidates from Rajasthan - Rs 350
Special category and SC/ST candidates from Rajasthan - Rs 250
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have a graduation degree or three year diploma or diploma in the disciplines mentioned in the official advertisement which can be downloaded from the url mentioned above.
The applicant must be proficient in Hindi (Devnagari Script) and must possess good understanding of the Rajasthani culture.
The applicant must have typing speed of 20 words per minute in Hindi and English both.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.
