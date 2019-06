RSMSSB Recruitment 2019 Exam Schedule Published at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on July 6, 14

RSMSSB Recruitment 2019 | The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board with its head office located at Jaipur has published the exam schedule for RSMSSB 2019 state level entrance examination on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in ( http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in ).According to the information in the press note, the RSMSSB Recruitment 2019 exam will be conducted on July 6 (Saturday) and July 14 (Sunday).Further it added that the confirmed date for download of admit card will be shared soon. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board also popular as RSMSSB will conduct the entrance on said dates for recruitment of Pharmacist, Librarian and Stenographer. The RSMSSB 2019 2019 Recruitment’s press note containing the exam schedule can be read through this link http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Press_Note_Exam_Date.pdf RSMSSB 2019 Exam Schedule: Know date-wise exam of advertised postsJuly 6, 2019 (Saturday): Applicants for pharmacist post need to take the test. Timing is 8-11 am.July 6, 2019 (Saturday): For Librarian grade III profile, the exam takers have to appear for RSMSSB 2019 Exam, and the afternoon session will be held from 3pm to 6 pm.July 14, 2019 (Sunday): There will be total two papers for Stenographer post. The timing for RSMSSB Stenographer2019 paper 1, 2 is 8 -11 am and 3-6 pm.The vacancies for Pharmacist, grade III Librarian and Stenographer was advertised last year and the application process for the same has closed now. The schedule for RSMSSB 2019 result declaration is yet awaited.