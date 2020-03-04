RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Application Process to Fill 1,098 JE Vacancies Begins Today At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection (RSMSSB) will commence the online application process for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in — from Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The recruitment is being conducted to fill 1,098 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) posts.



The last date to apply for the RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020 for the vacant posts is April 2, 2020.

Of the total 1,098 vacancies for JE posts, 998 are for the scheduled area, while the remaining 100 are for the non-scheduled area.

RSMSSB on February 13 this year had released the recruitment notification for the same of its official website.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Age limit

Candidates applying for the post should be between 18 to 40 years.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Educational qualification

Candidates applying for the post must hold a degree or diploma in the relevant Engineering discipline from a recognised educational institution in India.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. OBC and Non-creamy layer applicants will have to pay Rs 350. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH categories will have to pay the application fee of Rs 250.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Online application start date: March 4, 2020



Online application end date: April 2, 2020

For more details on RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020 willing candidates can click here: https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Detailed_Advertisement_JEN2020.pdf

