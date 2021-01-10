RSMSSB Recruitment: Application Deadline for Forest Guard, Forester Posts Extended

The last date of application for the 1128 vacancy of Forest Guard and Forester by Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSMSS) has been extended. Now the last date for online application is January 22, 2021.

As per the latest notification released, the authorities have said that the application fees can now be deposited till January 22. All the interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

As many as 87 vacancies have been enlisted for the post of Forrest Guard has while 1041 fancies have been set out for the post of Forester.

Earlier, the last date for the application submission was January 7, 2021. Now the application can be amended by depositing the prescribed fee within seven days after the last date.

RSMSS Recruitment: Important dates

The registration and online application process began on December 8, 2020

The last date for submission of the online application is January 22, 2021

RSMSS Recruitment: Vacancy details

Forester - 87 Posts

Forest Guard -1041 Posts

RSMSS Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post of Forester must have passed Class 12 with a thorough knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture.

To apply for the post of Forest Guard, a candidate must have passed Class 10 class with a good understanding of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture

RSMSS Recruitment: Age limit

Forest Guard: The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 24 years.

Forester: The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years.

RSMSS Recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam, physical test, and personal interview.

RSMSS Recruitment: Application Fee

General / EWS: Rs 450

Non-creamy layer OBC / MBC of Rajasthan: Rs 350

SC, ST of Rajasthan: Rs 250