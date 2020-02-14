Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RSMSSB Releases Notification for 1,056 Junior Engineer Vacancies at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The RSMSSB JEN 2020 Application process will begin from March 4 and end on April 2. Candidates will have to apply online for RSMSSB JEN 2020 exam on through the official portal of RSMSSB.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
RSMSSB Releases Notification for 1,056 Junior Engineer Vacancies at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection (RSMSSB) has put out a notification for Junior Engineer recruitment (JEN) on its official website on February 13. There are 1,056 vacancies of Junior Engineer across various departments.

The RSMSSB JEN 2020 Application process will begin from March 4 and end on April 2. Candidates will have to apply online for RSMSSB JEN 2020 exam on through the official portal of RSMSSB.

Out of 1,056 vacancies, 380 are in Public Works Department (PWD), 462 in Department of Water Resources, 135 in Public Health Department, and 79 in Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Those in the age group 18-40 are eligible to take the RSMSSB JEN 2020 exam. Besides, applicants should have diploma or degree in the relevant Engineering discipline.

Candidates belonging to General or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will have to pay Rs 450 while filling RSMSSB JEN 2020 Application, while those from Other Backward Class (OBC) will be charged Rs 350. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

RSMSSB is entrusted with the task of recruiting eligible candidates through direct recruitment. The Board is responsible for recruiting candidates for posts carrying grade pay Rs 3600/- and less than Rs. 3600/-. It recruits individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever as desired.

