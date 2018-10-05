GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RSMSSB Tax Assistant Admit Card 2018 to be Available From October 8, Exam on October 14

RSMSSB aims to fill 162 vacancies for the post of Tax Assistant in the state of Rajasthan and had invited applications for the same in the month of May.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 5, 2018, 7:58 PM IST
Image for representation.
RSMSSB Tax Assistant Admit Card 2018 is scheduled to be released on 8th October 2018, 5PM onwards on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) -<ahref="http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page;jsessionid=wShEanOpEGX8Rmqw-oN1zhyfZTgTmCXqlTAbFUk4mCVgjlMHON1F!1236472507?menuName=Home">rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB aims to fill 162 vacancies for the post of Tax Assistant in the state of Rajasthan and had invited applications for the same in the month of May, earlier this year.

Candidates who had successfully applied for this recruitment drive must keep a close tab on the official website of RSMSSB and download their Admit Card once it’s released by the Board.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board is scheduled to organize the RSMSSB Tax Assistant Recruitment Exam 2018 on Sunday, 14th October 2018 as per the following schedule:

Paper-I – Morning 10 am to 12 noon
Paper-II – Afternoon 3 pm to 5 pm

Candidates can read through the Press Note regarding RSMSSB Tax Assistant Admit Card 2018 at the below mentioned url:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/ExamDate_TA_639.pdf
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
