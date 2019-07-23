Take the pledge to vote

RSMSSB Women Supervisor 2018: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Final Answer Key at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The answer keys for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Exam 2018 can be downloaded from the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated:July 23, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
RSMSSB Women Supervisor 2018: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Final Answer Key at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB Women Supervisor Final Answer Key 2018 | The Jaipur-based Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Service Selection Board, popularly known as RSMSSB, has released the Final Answer Key for the Examination held in 2019 for the Recruitment of Women Supervisor/ Mahila Supervisor on 6 January. All the candidates who appeared for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Exam 2018 can download the final answer key and download the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor post Final Answer Key 2018 from official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection board opened the window for objections and correction in Answer Key for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Exam 2018 from February 6 to February 8. All the candidates are requested to check the final answer key based on the set they appeared for. The Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor post Result 2018 will be released soon on the official website of the board.

RSMSSB Women Supervisor 2018: Here’s how to check Mahila Supervisor Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Women Supervisor (Woman Empowerment) 2018 Final Answer Key’

Step 3: Click on the download option for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Answer Key 2018

Step 4: The RSMSSB Women Supervisor Final Answer Key will appear on screen

Step 5: You can download RSMSSB Women Supervisor Final Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Step 6: The candidates can directly go to the link http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/supervisior_women_2018_key_final.pdf for the Final Answer Key.

