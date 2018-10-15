English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018 Out at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now
RSOS Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2018 will bear the venue of examination allotted to individual candidates and it is mandatory to carry the same at the time of examination.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur on its official website - rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The State Open School Rajasthan is scheduled to organize the Class 10th Examinations 2018 from 22nd October to 28th November 2018; and from 22nd October to 3rd December 2018 for Class 12th. Candidates gearing up to appear for Rajasthan RSOS Secondary (Class 10th) & Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Permission Letters (Admit Cards) now:
How to download RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the relevant link viz:
Step 3 – Enter your Enrollment Number and Reference Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
RSOS Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2018 will bear the venue of examination allotted to individual candidates and it is mandatory to carry the same at the time of examination.
How to download RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the relevant link viz:
- Secondary (10th) Permission Letter Oct.-Nov., 2018
Senior Secondary (12th) Permission Letter Oct.-Nov., 2018
Step 3 – Enter your Enrollment Number and Reference Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
RSOS Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2018 will bear the venue of examination allotted to individual candidates and it is mandatory to carry the same at the time of examination.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Messi But Argentina 'Have to' Beat Brazil, Says Sergio Romero
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Challenges Floyd Mayweather to Clash
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...