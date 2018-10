RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018 Out at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now

RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur on its official website - rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The State Open School Rajasthan is scheduled to organize the Class 10th Examinations 2018 from 22nd October to 28th November 2018; and from 22nd October to 3rd December 2018 for Class 12th. Candidates gearing up to appear for Rajasthan RSOS Secondary (Class 10th) & Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Permission Letters (Admit Cards) now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on the relevant link viz:Step 3 – Enter your Enrollment Number and Reference Number and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceRSOS Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2018 will bear the venue of examination allotted to individual candidates and it is mandatory to carry the same at the time of examination.