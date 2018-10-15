GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018 Out at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now

Contributor Content

Updated:October 15, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur on its official website - rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The State Open School Rajasthan is scheduled to organize the Class 10th Examinations 2018 from 22nd October to 28th November 2018; and from 22nd October to 3rd December 2018 for Class 12th. Candidates gearing up to appear for Rajasthan RSOS Secondary (Class 10th) & Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Permission Letters (Admit Cards) now:

How to download RSOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2018?


Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on the relevant link viz:

Step 3 – Enter your Enrollment Number and Reference Number and click on Submit

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

RSOS Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2018 will bear the venue of examination allotted to individual candidates and it is mandatory to carry the same at the time of examination.
