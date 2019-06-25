RSOS 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan State Open School Declares Class 10 Scorecard at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS 10th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan State Open School has declared the RSOS 10th Result 2019.

The April-May session of RSOS 10th Result 2019 for all enrolled candidates has released by the exam administrator Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) on its official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, it was speculated that the High School 2019 result of Rajasthan State Open School will get declared on June 17. However, till now official confirmation is awaited. While the RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 was declared on May 30 and the recorded passing percentage of RSOS 12th Result 2019 in Arts, Science subjects were 88 % and 92.88 %, respectively.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the regular RBSE 10th Result 2019, on June 3 this year. As and when the RSOS 10th Result 2019 is out, the scorecard can be checked at these alternative portals.

RSOS class 10 Board Result 2019: Alternative Portals

1: rajasthan.result91.com

2: education.rajasthan.gov.in

3: indiaresult.com

RSOS 10th Result 2019: Steps to download

Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to download the RSOS 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage, look for ‘RSOS 10th Result 2019’ tab and click on it

Step 3: On the RSOS Board High School 2019 Result window, enter the required details like roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hit to submit tab to view RSOS Class 10th Result 2019

Step 5: The scorecard of RSOS Class 10 Board Result 2019 containing subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the RSOS 10th Result 2019 or RSOS class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.