Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RSOS 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan State Open School Declares Class 10 Scorecard at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan State Open School has announced April-May session RSOS results for class 10th on the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RSOS 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan State Open School Declares Class 10 Scorecard at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

RSOS 10th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan State Open School has declared the RSOS 10th Result 2019.

The April-May session of RSOS 10th Result 2019 for all enrolled candidates has released by the exam administrator Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) on its official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, it was speculated that the High School 2019 result of Rajasthan State Open School will get declared on June 17. However, till now official confirmation is awaited. While the RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 was declared on May 30 and the recorded passing percentage of RSOS 12th Result 2019 in Arts, Science subjects were 88 % and 92.88 %, respectively.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the regular RBSE 10th Result 2019, on June 3 this year. As and when the RSOS 10th Result 2019 is out, the scorecard can be checked at these alternative portals.

RSOS class 10 Board Result 2019: Alternative Portals

1: rajasthan.result91.com

2: education.rajasthan.gov.in

3: indiaresult.com

RSOS 10th Result 2019: Steps to download

Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to download the RSOS 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage, look for ‘RSOS 10th Result 2019’ tab and click on it

Step 3: On the RSOS Board High School 2019 Result window, enter the required details like roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hit to submit tab to view RSOS Class 10th Result 2019

Step 5: The scorecard of RSOS Class 10 Board Result 2019 containing subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the RSOS 10th Result 2019 or RSOS class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram