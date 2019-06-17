RSOS 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan State Open School to Announce Class 10 Result Shortly at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS 10th Result 2019 | The April-May session of RSOS 10th Result 2019 for all candidates enrolled with Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will get declared shortly today.

The exam convener Rajasthan State Open School will host the RSOS 10th Result 2019 or RSOS class 10 Result 2019 on its official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the Indian Express report, the RSOS class 10 Result 2019 will be released by June 17.

Once the RSOS 10th Result 2019 is officially declared, it can be accessed from these portals too rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in, indiaresult.com

For this academic year, the Rajasthan State Open School had already declared the RSOS 12th Result 2019, RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 on May 30. The passing percentage of RSOS 12th Result 2019 in Arts, Science subjects respectively was 88 % and 92.88 %.

Steps to Download RSOS 10th Result 2019

Candidates waiting their RSOS 10th Result 2019 can check their scorecard online on the RSOS website with these steps:

Step 1- Visit the Rajasthan State Open School’s homepage

Step 2- Search for tab reading ‘download RSOS 10th Result 2019’

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- The scorecard and overall marks scored in RSOS High School Exam 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5- Download the soft copy and take a printout of the RSOS 10th Result 2019 or RSOS class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.

In Rajasthan, the regular result for class 10 Rajasthan Board Examination 2019 was announced on June 3 by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).