RSOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the examination dates for RSOS Class 10, 12 examinations. The Rajasthan State Open School examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 were released by RSOS on its official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can access the date sheet for the upcoming examination from the official website.

The Rajasthan State Open School is authoriesd to conduct RSOS Class 10 and RSOS Class 12 examination. This year the Rajasthan State Open School Class 10 examination will begin from November 7. The Rajasthan State Open School Class 12 examination is scheduled to start on December 4.

Further, students should make a note that the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will soon release the RSOS 10th Admit Card 2019, RSOS 12th Admit Card 2019 on the official website.

RSOS Admit Card 2019: How to download Class 10th, 12th admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for latest news and click on it

Step 3: A new window will appear, click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Your RSOS 10th Admit Card 2019, RSOS 12th Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen

The Rajasthan State Open School was established on 21 March 2005 in order to facilitate and facilitate education. The Rajasthan State Open School is a tactic for formal recognition of out-of-school learning resources. A minimum of 14 and 15 years old can be registered for 10th and 12th examination respectively. There is no maximum age limit. Registration can be done at 441 reference centers across the state.

