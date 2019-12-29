Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

RSP Supplies 30.5 Tonne Special Steel for ISRO's 'Gaganayan' Project

The mill has so far rolled 2200 tonne of maraging steel and supplied to Midhani for the above purpose.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RSP Supplies 30.5 Tonne Special Steel for ISRO's 'Gaganayan' Project
Representative image

Bhubaneswar: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has supplied 30.5 tonne of maraging steel to be used in the upcoming 'Gaganayan project, the first indigenous manned mission of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to space, a company statement said.

Gautam Banerjee, ED (Works) of RSP, a unit of SAIL flagged off the plates in a function organised at Plate Mill department on Saturday. The plates rolled from 14 slabs were the first lot of the total order quantity, the RSP statement said.

Maraging steel is a special quality steel containing nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, titanium and aluminium and is manufactured through vacuum melting process. Rolling of maraging steel requires very stringent process parameters, it said.

Generally any steel with higher strength will have low ductility and vice versa. But the significance of maraging steel is that it has got very high strength (to the tune of 5-6 times of mild steel) along with good ductility.

Maraging steel is being used for the launch vehicle rocket motor casing and for other different defence

applications. These maraging steel plates rolled in RSP were also used in the recently launched Chandrayan-II, it said.

Stating that the Plate Mill of RSP has been regularly rolling wide plates of maraging steel under a long term contract with Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani), Hyderabad, the statement said these steels are used in PSLV and GSLV programmes of ISRO.

The mill has so far rolled 2200 tonne of maraging steel and supplied to Midhani for the above purpose.

Stringent process parameters were followed and representatives from Midhani, Hyderabad and scientists from ISRO were present during the rolling of the first phase plates at plate mill, the

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram