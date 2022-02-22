RSS Affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh to Discuss MSP for Crops at 1st Convention after Repeal of Farm Laws

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh is all set to hold a national level meet between February 25 and 27 in Bhopal, with steps to make farmers self-reliant and boost their income on the agenda.

The meeting is the first to be organised by the RSS affiliate to reach out to farmers after the roll back of central agriculture laws.

“We will discuss and strategise on our long-pending demand of making minimum support price (MSP) compulsory. We had a protest in January. We will decide how to take this forward, if the government doesn’t listen to us," said Dinesh Kulkarni, All India Organising secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

The senior functionary also said that the organisation is hopeful of having a law on MSP as Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has stated that a committee to finalise the terms and conditions for MSP will become operational post elections in five states.

The PM had announced repeal of three farm laws and BJP leaders maintained the government still believes that these laws were good for farmers’ welfare.

Other issues like effect of climate change on farming and problems being faced by farmers of northeast India will also be discussed.

He said that the government was also in touch with the Sangh affiliate for early resolution of these issues.

