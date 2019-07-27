RSS-Affiliate Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal to Design New University Ranking System

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM), an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that works in the area of education, has begun designing a new ranking system for universities known as GURU (Global University Ranking Utility).

The BSM will conduct trial runs and will be formally launched in April 2020 — the year it completes 50 years. The ranking initiative is designed under the aegis of ‘Research for Resurgence Foundation’, a research initiative to launched by the BSM in 2016 to create a platform for socially relevant research ideas rooted in ‘Bharatiya Integrated Perspective’.

The trial runs would be conducted first on the universities that have signed the memorandum of understanding with ‘Research For Resurgence Foundation’.

University rankings in Indian higher education system are used to measure and compare the institutional quality based on a range of indicators related to research, reputation and teaching.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is the mechanism for measuring quality and is also intended to determine funding and world-class university endeavours. There are global rankings of universities as well, like Shanghai and QS Ranking. The BSM is designing the non-governmental ranking portal.

“We have followed the international ranking systems like QS and Shanghai and now we, as vishwa gurus will now be coming up with our own rankings. This will be a non-governmental assessment and ranking of universities. We will start with those universities that have signed a pact with our research initiative RRF and then invite others as well,” said Mukul Kanitkar, organising secretary of BSM.

One of Kanitkar’s team members, Vishwajeet Pendse, a research scholar with RRF, said the initiative is being designed under the guidance of many associates.

“Other partners are also designing this ranking system. One important player in this is Gujarat Technical University. With this system we take race out of ranking, and make it a natural progression of going up and down. It’s going to work like share market with no upper limit,” Pendse said.

“Through this system we are going to rank universities on their exclusive features, although we will have common agendas on which they will be judged upon. The parameters will also have exclusive content with universities, apples will be ranked for being apples and not compared with oranges,” he added.

The RRF has organised several conferences in various universities and research institutions for research scholars and guides. The last one was a conclave of all VCs and academicians in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.