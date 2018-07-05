English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RSS Affiliate to Highlight Unsung Heroes, Nationalism Through Films Shot on Mobile Phones by Bengal Youths
Chitra Bharati has taken up initiatives to send a mass messages to the society on education, core values, ‘Bharat’, environmental issues, harmony, contribution of unsung heroes in Bengal.
RSS volunteers (Representative image)
Kolkata: In an attempt to highlight ‘nationalism’ and unsung heroes of Bengal, RSS affiliate ‘Chitra Bharati has invited people across the state to submit their documentaries and short films that will be focused on India’s cultural ethos.
In Bengal, the ‘Chitra Bharati’ unit was started last year but it was not that active. But from this year they have taken many initiatives to send a mass messages to the society on education, core values, ‘Bharat’, environmental issues, harmony, contribution of unsung heroes in Bengal.
Speaking to News18, coordinator of ‘Chitra Bharati’, Debasish Iyer, said, “This is a platform for alternative thinkers, filmmakers, artists and those who are associated with theater with a vision to use cinema to spread message of nationalism, harmony and love across the state.”
He said, “It was often noticed that now a days films were used for political propaganda with the intention to malign the eternal values of India. But through this initiative we will promote our rich culture and values. This year in December we are organizing a film competition and a short film festival to find new talent who can produce films based on ‘Bharat’ and our role towards ‘Bharat’.”
The theme of this year festival will be ‘Manus Chai’ (We Want People) and the last date of accepting online entries will be on October 31. There will be two categories — one in regional languages and other in Bangla. The documentary/short film will not be more than 15 minutes and not less than three minutes.
Under this new initiative, ‘Chitra Bharati’ has churned out a unique idea to promote talented youths in districts who are interested in pursuing film as their career.
“We have asked them through our workers in rural Bengal to identify talent and tell them to make short film/documentaries (from 3-15 minutes) on their mobile phones. The best will be selected and will be rewarded adequately. Our roots are connected with rural India and therefore, there is no one better than the rural youths will be able to capture the real mood/values of our culture,” Iyer said.
