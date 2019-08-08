RSS Affiliate to Introduce Mind Games for Students in Bengal to Divert Their Attention from Gadgets

Kolkata: Concerned over growing addiction of children towards gadgets, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to introduce mind games for students in its schools in West Bengal.

Arogya Bharati (health wing of the Sangh) will soon start the new sessions at more than 400 Saraswati Sishu Mandir schools in the state.

Arogya Bharati’s south Bengal in-charge Ashish Banerjee told News18, “We have noticed that children from a very tender age are getting addicted to mobile phones and other gadgets. The situation is alarming as this is harming their young minds and making them physically unfit.”

“Hence, we have decided to introduce mind games at Saraswati Sishu Mandir schools across the state. With several gadgets and mobile phones around them, children are not talking to their family members as they are too engrossed with these machines. Usage of too much of anything is bad. This trend is ultimately taking them towards an unhealthy lifestyle. We are also going to have an interactive session with their parents as they have to play an important role here,” he added.

If required, the organisation may take help from experts in conceptualising the games.

“We are sure that students and parents are certainly going to benefit from this. The games will sharpen their mental strength. To start with, in some schools, we are mixing various colourful pulses and asking students to separate them. With this, they are learning the concept of colours, kinds of pulses and inculcating concentration,” Banerjee said.

Two years ago, the organisation was in the news when it organised a two-day seminar in Kolkata for couples to conceive “extraordinary” babies through ancient Hindu practices.

