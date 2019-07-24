RSS Affiliate to Organise Conclave for Academic Leaders to Discuss National Education Policy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM), a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate, is set to organise a ‘Conference of Academic Leadership on National Education Policy’ on July 27. The conclave will be inaugurated by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

A concept note written by the BSM mentions almost 200 academics, including vice-chancellors, directors of institutes and professors who have agreed to participate in the ‘Manthan’, or discussion.

The BSM has engaged the AICTE, University Grants Commission, Indian Council for Social Science Research, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts (IGNCA), and Association of Indian Universities as partners in the conference.

“It is in pursuance to the mission of re-establishing the universal knowledge of Bharatiya education system in the contemporary world, that the conclave is being organised. It aims at strengthening the Draft National Educational Policy (DNEP) 2019 and providing a roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP),” the concept note quoted Devendra Panwar, a BSM officer.

Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, President of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal and Member Secretary, IGNCA, said that the BSM believed in the power of intellectual discourse, which was imperative to “Bharatiya culture”. Referring to intellectual discourse, he added that the Vedas mention “Vaag, Vaad and Samvaad”, which he believes is popular among the masses.

”I hope the Conference of Academic Leadership would be a milestone in reviving the Vedic tradition of dialogue for resolving contemporary social problems and re-establishing Bharat as Vishwaguru,” he added.

National organising secretary of BSM Mukul Kanitkar said that the BSM is celebrating the year 2019-20 as ‘Poorna Mandal to Swarna Jayanti’.

“We hope after the day-long intellectual discourse amongst academic leaders, the conference will come out with some implementable ideas to address those concerns,” he said.

Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, AICTE said, “The one-day Conference is the right platform to discuss the same threadbare because finally VCs and directors are the ones who shall implement the policy.”