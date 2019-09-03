Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

RSS Affiliate Urges Modi to Reconsider Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Award for Swachh Bharat

Stating that there are 'severe allegations' against BMGF of conducting illegal and unethical medical trials to foster their business, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch requested the prime minister to reconsider the award.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RSS Affiliate Urges Modi to Reconsider Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Award for Swachh Bharat
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the award to be given to him by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), as it faces "severe allegations" and does business in the "guise of philanthropy", the RSS' economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch said on Monday.

Modi will be awarded by the foundation for the Swachh Bharat campaign this month during his visit to the United States.

The campaign was launched by Modi in 2014 and it aims to improve the overall cleanliness in the country and make it an open defecation free nation.

Stating that there are "severe allegations" against BMGF of conducting illegal and unethical medical trials to foster their business, Swadeshi Jagran Manch's (SJM) co-convener Ashwani Mahajan requested the prime minister to reconsider the award.

The SJM is an affiliate of the ruling BJP's ideological parent the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Mahajan in a tweet alleged that BMGF has a "shady past" and added that "it is doing business in the guise of philanthropy..."

"They are also under severe allegations of conducting illegal and unethical medical trials to foster their business," he said.

The SJM has been critical of BMGF and its operations in India. It has also formally complained against the foundation to the BJP government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram