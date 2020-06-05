RSS-affiliated Trade Union Announces Countrywide Protest against Privatisation of PSUs

RSS-affiliated trade union BMS on Thursday announced it will hold a countrywide protest against the Centre's plan to privatise public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The decision to hold the nationwide strike was taken at a two-day meeting of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) unions in sectors like coal, defence, railway, postal department, banking, insurance, steel, telecom, power and other PSUs.

"The government is trying to justify the privatisation of PSUs as it needs money to run the government machinery," the BMS said.

"It has no moral right or authority to sell national assets created by its predecessors," the trade union added.

The BMS said the slogan of the agitation will be "Save Public Sector, Save India".