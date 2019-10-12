RSS Aims at Organising Entire Society, Not Just Hindus, Says Mohan Bhagwat
It is important to bring in change in society so that the fate of the country improves and it is necessary to prepare the best person - someone with a clean character and capable of taking the lead' he said.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at an annual Dussehra event in Nagpur, maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Bhubaneswar: RSS aims at organizing the entire society in the country and not just the Hindu community to transform and take India towards a better future, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday.
The right approach is to prepare the best person who can play an important role in changing the society and transform the country as it will not be possible to change the 130 crore people in it, he told a meeting of intellectuals here.
It is important to bring in change in society so that the fate of the country improves and it is necessary to prepare the best person - someone with a clean character and capable of taking the lead "in every street and town", the RSS chief said.
Individuals, he said, are insignificant before the society and it is important to create proper conditions that will pave the way for nation-building.
Bhagwat arrived here Saturday on a nine-day tour of Odisha.
During the visit, he will attend the maiden meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in Odisha, along with Bhayaji Joshi, the second in command in the RSS, sources in it said.
RSS working committee meeting will be held from October 16-18 at a private university here, the sources added.
