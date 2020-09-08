RSS-Aligned Vidya Bharti Launches Awareness Campaign on NEP Implementation

The RSS-aligned Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan is going to start a nationwide awareness campaign for the successful implementation of the new National Education Policy 2020.

Starting September 11, the campaign will highlight the aspects of “India-centric education”, and inspire “dignity of labour” with skill education proposed from class 6 and encourage "mother tongue" in competitions themed on NEP.

Shriram Araowker, general secretary of the organization, said: “After a long gap, we have a new NEP and its implementation is possible only if the society understands the new policy. The government will do its bit in spreading awareness. But we, with our strength of 13,000 schools and 11,000 single-teacher schools in tribal regions and sanskar kendras will do our bit. Our organisation is big and with the help of its network, we can work for the execution of the NEP.”

“The NEP is an India-centric policy and it should reach the remotest of corners. There is a proposal of starting skill development from class 6, this is a big change from the last policies,” he added.

In addition to discussions on the scope, scale and impact of the reforms under the NEP, there will be MyNEP Competition and other NEP-themed popular contests. MyNEP competition will be held in 13 languages on four sub-themes -- Bharat Centric Education, Holistic Education, Knowledge Based Society and Quality Education.

“Most of the contests under the MyNEP Competition will be held in 13 regional languages, Hindi and English to reach out to students from diverse linguistic backgrounds,” he added.

There will also be an interactive quiz on the various facets of the National Education Policy will also be conducted online. The names of the winners will be announced by October 5, 2020.

The campaign will have NEP ambassadors who would manage and lead MyNEP Competition-related activities online.