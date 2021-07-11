RSS' Arun Kumar Appointed BJP's Sampark Adhikari; Changes Made in Bengal Unit Too

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in its ‘Akhil Bharatiya Prant Prachar Baithak’ held at Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, has designated Arun Kumar, the Sah Sarkaryawah, as the BJP’s Sampark Adhikari. He will coordinate between the RSS and BJP, and will also oversee the political matters of the RSS, sources said. The position was earlier held by Sah Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal.

The meeting has also made big changes in the RSS Bengal unit, by replacing the Prant Pracharak.

Pradeep Joshi, meanwhile, was appointed as the All India Sah Sampark Pramukh of RSS. Until now, Joshi was looking after the responsibility of the Kshetra Pracharak of Bengal and Odisha.

The five-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began in Chitrakoot on Friday.

The meeting is being attended by senior RSS functionaries, including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable and all five sah-sarkaryawah (joint general secretaries).

According to Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambedkar, Bhagwat will digitally connect with kshetra and sah-kshetra pracharaks of 11 regions from across the country on Friday and Saturday.

The kshetra pracharak is a crucial functionary who oversees Sangh activity in their regions.

From Uttar Pradesh, the meeting is being attended by Anil Singh (east UP) and Mahendra (west UP). Kshetra pracharaks’ inputs from Uttar Pradesh gain political significance in the wake of the Assembly polls next year.

Uttar Pradesh has been the focus for Hosable, who has been keeping a vigil on political churnings in the state.

Ambekar said that in wake of the pandemic, the number of participants has been restricted.

On July 12, the ‘prant’ and ‘sah prant pracharak’ of all 45 prants would connect online to participate in the meeting. On July 13, Akhil Bhartiya Sanghathan Mantri (All India organizing secretaries) of various organizations will participate in the meeting through online medium. This meeting would primarily focus on the organisational issues.

The five-day meeting will review the work done by volunteers during the pandemic and will also draw up an action plan for the impending third wave of the corona pandemic.

