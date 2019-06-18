RSS' Bengal Affiliate Kreeda Bharati Expresses Dismay After Kolkata Police Decline Venue Permission For International Yoga Day Celebration

Kolkata: Members of Kreeda Bharati an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that functions as its sports wing – expressed their displeasure after Kolkata Police turned down their request to conduct ‘International Yoga Day’ celebrations on Kolkata’s iconic Red Road.

The Secretary of Kreeda Bharati and International Yoga Day Celebration Committee, Bibhash Majumder had on June 4 sent a letter to the Police Commissioner requesting permission for the event.

“Like the previous year, this year also we shall be celebrating the International Yoga Day on June 21, 2019, on a large scale. Last year, the function was held at Rani Rasmoni Road in Esplanade. Since, the number of participants in the demonstration of Yogasana and Suryanamaskara may exceed ten thousand beside other invitees and dignitaries, we would like to hold this year's function at the Red Road. The function will start at 6 AM and will last for not more than two hours,” the letter read.

It further reads, “The Colonel (Land), Headquarters, Bengal Sub Area had vide letter bearing memo number 001927/Rally/Q3 dated May 29, 2019, has given no objection to us subject to clearance from your side. Hon’ble Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will be the Chief Guest and your co-operation will be appreciated.”

There are claims that Kolkata Police did not give permission to the officials of Kreeda Bharati.

“Since the number of participants will be higher we have requested the Kolkata Police for permission. Unfortunately, they didn’t accept our letter. Then, we mailed them our letter. On June 14 we received a call from a Kolkata Police officer and he told us that Kolkata Police can’t give us permission to hold the event at the Red Road venue. They have given us permission to hold the event at Rani Rasmoni Road where Metro Railway construction work is going on. The entire area is barricaded and due to digging, the sound of heavy machines and dust, it’s impossible for us to conduct a Yoga event there. We are really confused as to what we can do now,” Bibhash Majumder, said

He said, “We got a NOC from the Army because the land belongs to them but we didn’t get permission from the Kolkata Police for Red Road. Kolkata Police is not giving us valid reasons behind them not giving us permission to hold the yoga event. They asked us for a second option apart from Red Road and we gave them Rani Rasmoni Road. The time was short and we left with no option.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said, “For the last few years they are performing the event at Rani Rasmoni Road. They should convince us as to why they want to change the venue to Red Road this time. Just presuming that the number of participants will be higher this time is not enough explanation or reason to change the venue.

Also, if we see that the number of participants is actually higher then we will allow them to extend the event from Rani Rasmoni Road to Dorina Crossing.”

“Besides all…most importantly, if they were not convinced with the reply of a junior officer, they could have met senior officers at the Lal Bazaar. When we had asked them, they had told us that their second choice would be Rani Rasmoni Road. We gave them permission to hold it on Rani Rasmoni Road. I don’t understand what the issue is,” he added.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 June since its inception in 2015.

An International Day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).