Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

RSS, BJP Reach Out to Muslims Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict; Meeting with Clerics, Intellectuals Held

The meeting, held at the home of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Krishna Gopal and Ramlal, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, and a large number of prominent members of the Muslim community.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RSS, BJP Reach Out to Muslims Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict; Meeting with Clerics, Intellectuals Held
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

New Delhi: As part of the RSS and the BJP's efforts to reach out to Muslims ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, a meeting with the community's clerics, academics and prominent persons was organised here on Tuesday, with participants stressing on maintaining social harmony and unity.

The meeting, held at the home of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Krishna Gopal and Ramlal, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, and a large number of prominent members of the Muslim community.

Those present at the meeting expressed commitment to strengthen and protect the fabric of the socio-communal harmony, brotherhood and unity of the country under all circumstances.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Kamal Faruqui, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad were among the key Muslim personalities present at the meet, sources said.

The participants appealed to people to remain cautious of elements engaged in a conspiracy to harm the unity and harmony of society for their vested interests.

Naqvi said that "unity in diversity is our cultural commitment", according to sources.

It is the collective responsibility of all sections of the society to protect this strength of unity, he was quoted as saying at the meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram