RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Haryana CM Khattar to Unveil 40-ft Statue of Lord Krishna 'Virat Swaroop' in Kurukshetra Today

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will unveil the ‘Virat Swaroop’ (Universal Form) of Lord Krishna at Jyotisar village in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Jyotisar village is venerated historical site where the battle of Mahabharata had started. It is also the birthplace of the holy Bhagavad Gita.

A 40-ft tall statue of Lord Krishna ‘Virat Swaroop, constructed of ‘Ashtadhatu’ will be installed at Jyotisar at a cost of Rs 10 crore. It has been developed by Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB).

The statue will also be part of a light and shound show.

Ahead of the event, Kurukshetra deputy commissioner (DC) Mukul Kumar visited the area for survey and take stock of the preparations for the grand event, The Times of India reported.

Kumar was accompanied by KDB chief executive officer Chanderkant Kataria, KDB member Upender Singhal and officials of the Haryana tourism department, the report added.

Earlier, on April 23, Haryana tourism and forest minister Kanwar Pal had paid a visit to Jyotisar to review the development works of Virat Swaroop of Lord Krishna.

Following the event, Bhagwat will attend a seminar on ‘Current Relevance of Bhagavad Gita’, at a private institute Gita Gyan Sansthanam, Kurukshetra run by RSS ideologue Swami Gyananand.

