In an Hour of 'Closed Door Meeting', RSS Chief's Outreach to Top Muslim Leader at Delhi Mosque

Reaching out to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with senior Sangh functionaries on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation. The closed door meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour.

Delhi | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a meeting with Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque today pic.twitter.com/vxfo0IPsMa — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony. “RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general ‘Samvad’ process,” RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here