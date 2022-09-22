CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

In an Hour of 'Closed Door Meeting', RSS Chief's Outreach to Top Muslim Leader at Delhi Mosque

PTI

Last Updated: September 22, 2022, 14:23 IST

New Delhi, India

The closed door meeting between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour. (ANI Photo)

The closed door meeting between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour. (ANI Photo)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

Reaching out to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with senior Sangh functionaries on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation. The closed door meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour.

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony. “RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general ‘Samvad’ process,” RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said.

first published:September 22, 2022, 12:37 IST
last updated:September 22, 2022, 14:23 IST