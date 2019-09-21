RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Ustad Rashid Khan in Kolkata, Discusses Raags With Maestro

Kolkata: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Indian classical musician Ustad Rashid Khan at his house in Kolkata on Friday morning where the two has discussion over several things, including ‘Raag Saraswati’ and ‘Bairagi Bhairav’.

This is Bhagwat’s third visit to Kolkata in less than two months. Earlier, he visited Kolkata on August 1 and August 31.

Born in Badayun in Uttar Pradesh, Ustad Rashid Khan is an Indian classical musician. He belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana and is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan. In 2006, he was awarded the Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi award.

Khan termed the meeting as ‘Bhagwat ji’s’ ‘personal visit’ and expressed his happiness to meet him.

He said, “It was his personal visit. We discussed music and spent a wonderful time. I share a good relationship with Bhagwat ji. He is elder to me and whenever he visits Kolkata, we try to meet.”

“Bhagwat ji is fond of music and he sings well. When two music lovers meet, then it is obvious that singing will be there. Besides other topics, we had a great conversation over ‘Raag Saraswati’ and ‘Bairagi Bhairav’,” he said.

Bhagwat, who arrived in Kolkata on September 19, will have series of meetings till September 23. He will have one-on-one interaction with all the 37 ‘Sangathan’ heads, including Kreeda Bharati, Arogya Bharati, Siksha Bharati, Seva Bharati, Saksham (for physical challenged) to know the achievements they made in Bengal so far and the issues they are facing.

The mega interactive session will be held at the Sarada Sishu Mandir at Tantiberia near Uluberia at Howrah district on September 22 and 23.

This is for the first time after the Lok Sabha poll results, Bhagwat will chair such a mega meeting in Kolkata.

