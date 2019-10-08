Take the pledge to vote

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs 'Shastra' Puja at Annual Dussehra Event

Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs 'Shastra' Puja at Annual Dussehra Event
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at an annual Dussehra event in Nagpur, maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed 'shastra puja' at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks.

Bhagwat is expected to address the swayamsevaks at the city's Reshimbagh ground and give out a message to the cadre of the organisation and its affiliates.

The RSS has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat's speech at the event.

Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year's event.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event.

