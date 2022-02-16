RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Arrive in Ujjain on February 19 for Four-day Visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Ujjain on February 19 for a four-day visit, during which he will participate in regular organisational meetings and social programmes, an office-bearer of the organisation said on Wednesday. Bhagwat will reach Ujjain on Saturday for his annual visit to Malwa Prant (Indore and Ujjain divisions of Western MP) and attend regular meetings with local pracharaks and volunteers, he said.

The meetings and discussions will be held on subjects like strengthening the Sangh’s shakhas, which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, social harmony and solidarity, environment, family awareness etc, the office-bearer said.

Apart from this, a three-year action plan for the expansion of the organisation in the region will also be discussed, he said.

The RSS chief will inaugurate Vikramaditya Bhawan, the regional office of Vidya Bharati in Ujjain, on February 22, he added.

