RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Speak at Second World Hindu Congress Marking 125 Years of Vivekananda's Chicago Address

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is expected to speak at the Second World Hindu Congress on its theme “Think collectively, achieve valiantly” - Sumantrite Suvikrante.”The World Hindu Congress is organised by World Hindu Foundation, in cooperation with other Hindu organisations worldwide. The Congress will be held from September 7-9 in Chicago. The purpose of the World Hindu Congress is to provide a global platform for the World Hindu Community to come together and organise.The Second World Hindu Congress is expecting over 2,300 delegates from 60 countries. There will be Hindu dignitaries around the world. The Congress is expected to witness heads of states, parliamentarian, legislators, academicians, educationists, industrialists, businessmen, activists, women and youth leaders, and media personalities.The global event marks the commemoration of 125 years of Swami Vivekananda’s address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago.“He (Swami Vivekanand) introduced Hindu Dharma on the world stage, emphasising the universal values of Hindus and that singular act changed the course of history. It paved the way for Hindus to carry their traditions and values with confidence and pride, as they travelled and settled in different corners of the world.“Once again we gather in Chicago to echo and reaffirm the same core message of diversity, universal acceptance and cooperation. A confluence of Hindu leadership to connect, share ideas, inspire one another, and impact the common good - Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah,” said Dr Abhaya Asthana, Convenor, World Hindu Congress, 2018.The idea is to express together – Samgachhadwam, Sam Vaddadwam with one clear purpose, “Project the presence of the Hindus as a people, as a collective, as a change agent on the world stage,” he said.Held once every four years, WHC’s seven parallel conferences showcase how the values, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the global Hindu community find expression in a variety of spheres, including economic, education, media, organizational, and political, as well as the unique leadership and contributions of Hindu women and youth.