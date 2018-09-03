English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Speak at Second World Hindu Congress Marking 125 Years of Vivekananda's Chicago Address
The Second World Hindu Congress marks the commemoration of 125 years of Swami Vivekananda’s address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is expected to speak at the Second World Hindu Congress on its theme “Think collectively, achieve valiantly” - Sumantrite Suvikrante.”
The World Hindu Congress is organised by World Hindu Foundation, in cooperation with other Hindu organisations worldwide. The Congress will be held from September 7-9 in Chicago. The purpose of the World Hindu Congress is to provide a global platform for the World Hindu Community to come together and organise.
The Second World Hindu Congress is expecting over 2,300 delegates from 60 countries. There will be Hindu dignitaries around the world. The Congress is expected to witness heads of states, parliamentarian, legislators, academicians, educationists, industrialists, businessmen, activists, women and youth leaders, and media personalities.
The global event marks the commemoration of 125 years of Swami Vivekananda’s address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago.
“He (Swami Vivekanand) introduced Hindu Dharma on the world stage, emphasising the universal values of Hindus and that singular act changed the course of history. It paved the way for Hindus to carry their traditions and values with confidence and pride, as they travelled and settled in different corners of the world.
“Once again we gather in Chicago to echo and reaffirm the same core message of diversity, universal acceptance and cooperation. A confluence of Hindu leadership to connect, share ideas, inspire one another, and impact the common good - Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah,” said Dr Abhaya Asthana, Convenor, World Hindu Congress, 2018.
The idea is to express together – Samgachhadwam, Sam Vaddadwam with one clear purpose, “Project the presence of the Hindus as a people, as a collective, as a change agent on the world stage,” he said.
Held once every four years, WHC’s seven parallel conferences showcase how the values, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the global Hindu community find expression in a variety of spheres, including economic, education, media, organizational, and political, as well as the unique leadership and contributions of Hindu women and youth.
