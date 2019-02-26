English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSS Congratulates Govt, IAF, Says Air Strike in Line With "Bharatiya Culture"
The saffron outfit has come out praising the action of the government as the IAF move caused no harm or damage to the Pakistan Army and civilians.
File photo of an IAF Mirage-2000 that was used in Tuesday attack on Pakistan-based terror camps. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) congratulated the BJP-led government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out the airstrikes and “demolishing Jaish-e-Mohammad,” in Pakistan.
The outfit has come out praising the action of the government as it said the airstrike was in line with the “Bharatiya culture,” where no harm or damage was done to the Pakistan Army and civilians.
The statement by RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi said, “The entire nation was agitated and angry in the wake of the terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama. Today, the Indian Air Force demolished ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Pakistan-based camps by precision air strikes.”
“We congratulate the government of India and the Indian Air Force for exactly translating the feelings and anger of millions of Indians. These air strikes were carried out without causing any harm and damage to the Pakistani Army and civilians as well, which is in tune with the Bharatiya culture,” the statement said.
Early on Tuesday, India conducted a major pre-emptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp across the border, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said.
Gokhale said the strikes were carried out on “the biggest training camp in Balakot”, which he said, was being run by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar.
