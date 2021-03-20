RSS Could See Change of Guard Today as Bhaiyyaji Joshi May Step Down as General Secretary

All eyes are on the second day of the RSS’ triennial in Bengaluru which could likely see a change of guard as Bhaiyyaji Joshi may step down as the ‘sarkaryavaha’ or general secretary of the organisation.

In the first ever meet outside Nagpur, there are chances that Dattatreya Hosabale, who hails from Shimoga in Karnataka may take over, Times of India quoted RSS sources in Nagpur.

The second day may witness the election of the general secretary if incumbent 73-year-old Bhaiyyaji Joshi does not seek another term and all the members agree to replace him. Joshi is in his fourth term, each term lasting for three years.

On the first day of meet on Friday, RSS said that anti-national and anti-social forces were trying to foil efforts in the solution to the farmers’ protest.

It said that the prolonged protests are aimed at creating an environment of disturbance and instability in the country for political gain.

Reports said that the topics of focus of the meet include the expansion of the organisation.