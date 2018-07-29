English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RSS Distances Itself from Kerala Bandh Against Women’s Entry in Sabarimala
RSS leader P Gopalankutty Master said he was compelled to issue a statement after people mistook the Sena to be a part of the Sangh Parivar.
File photo of devotees at the Sabarimala temple. (PTI image)
New Delhi: The RSS has distanced itself from a bandh in Kerala on Monday which was called by Ayyappa Sena to protest the calls to open the Sabarimala temple to women of all age groups.
RSS leader P Gopalankutty Master said he was compelled to issue a statement after people mistook the Sena to be a part of the Sangh Parivar.
“We don't think it (entry of women to Sabarimala temple) is something that should be decided by engaging in street fights. RSS is hopeful that the Supreme Court would take into account the customs, beliefs and rituals before taking a final decision on the call that Sabarimala temple should be opened for women of all ages,” the leader was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Several other organisations, including the Nair Service Society and SNDP, have also dissociated themselves from the hartal.
Demanding that tradition not be broken, Ayyappa Sena, a little known-group, had said it would prevent women from entering the temple.
The Kerala government has, meanwhile, maintained that it would take action against those who try to disrupt the law and order situation in the state.
In Sabarimala, women of reproductive age (10 to 50 years) are permitted only till Pamba, after which one has to undertake a long trek to reach the temple.
The Supreme Court has been hearing the case and has said that women have the right to enter the temple without being discriminated against. The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra is expected to deliver its verdict soon.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
