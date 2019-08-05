RSS Ideologue Moves SC for Live Streaming of Proceedings in Ayodhya Land Dispute Case
The RSS moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking live streaming or recording of the day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case.
The RSS moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking live streaming or recording of the day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case.
New Delhi: RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking live streaming or recording of the day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case, which is scheduled to commence from Tuesday.
The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai.
"We don't know if we have equipment for live streaming or recording of proceedings," the bench told the counsel.
The court, while refusing to accord urgent hearing, said it would require institutional decision and deliberation on the matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Services Suspended in Kashmir: A Brief History of Data Shutdowns in The State
- Anshula Kapoor Gets Awkward Discussing Malaika Arora's Relationship with Brother Arjun
- This Rajdoot 175 Modified into a Cafe Racer Fits The 'Modern-Classic' Bill Perfectly
- Weekly Tech Recap: Redmi K20 Pro Review, Black Shark 2 Pro, WhatsApp Scam and More
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test