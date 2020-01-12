Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

RSS Ideologue Suggests Division of Maharashtra into 'Three to Four Parts', Cites State's Area & Population

RSS ideologue M G Vaidya had expressed the same opinion in 2016 as well, at the time claiming the ideal population of a state was "three crore" and to achieve this, smaller states needed to be formed.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RSS Ideologue Suggests Division of Maharashtra into 'Three to Four Parts', Cites State's Area & Population
Representative image.

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue M G Vaidya has said that Maharashtra, among the country's biggest states by area and population, could be divided into "three to four parts".

Vaidya was talking to a news channel here on Saturday. "It is my opinion that if population of Maharashtra is around 11-12 crore, then it can be divided into three to four parts," Vaidya, a former RSS spokesperson, said.

Spread over 307,713 square kms, the state is the third largest in area after Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Its population of 11.2 crore, as per Census 2011, is the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 19.9 crore.

Vaidya had expressed the same opinion in 2016 as well, at the time claiming the ideal population of a state was "three crore" and to achieve this, smaller states needed to be formed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram