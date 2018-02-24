RSS’ Indresh Kumar Announces Pension Scheme For Victims of Triple Talaq

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and the founder President of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) Indresh Kumar on Saturday formally launched the non-government pension scheme for victims of triple talaq.Terming triple talaq as anti-Islam and against the Quran, Kumar said, “There are people involved in this practice just to have fun. They are leaving their wives, children and they are dying for lack of support. Therefore, I would like to announce that Muslim Rashtriya Manch is going to start ‘Talaq Pidit Ger Sarkari Pension Yojna’ (Non-Government Pension Scheme for Triple Talaq Victim) in Bengal.”Elaborating upon the scheme, Kumar said initially, 100 affected families will be provided with the pension and gradually as funds come in they will increase the number of beneficiaries.Rs 500 will be given to each family for 10 years, said Kumar. He also urged people to come forward to donate for this social scheme.“We are also going to launch an education scheme for their children where they will get Rs 1000 for books, uniform and other requirements for their education till class X. I request all Muslim brothers to come forward to help with this scheme,” said Kumar.Kumar regretted that despite the passage of bill on triple talaq in Lok Sabha, it could not be passed in Rajya Sabha.The bill, as tabled by the Centre in Lok Sabha, makes all declaration of talaq, including in written or electronic form (by phone, text or email), to be void and illegal. It makes declaration of talaq a cognizable and non-bailable offence.This effectively means that if a Muslim woman goes to the police station and lodges a complaint that her husband has pronounced triple talaq to her, the police officer can arrest the ‘accused’ husband without warrant. If proven guilty, he can be imprisoned for up to three years along with a fine.The critics say that the law, if implemented, will take away the husband of the Muslim woman and end all possibilities of any reconciliation, making her socially and financially insecure.