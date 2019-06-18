RSS’ Labour Wing to Hold Nationwide Campaign Against PSU Divestment

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has decided to lead a nationwide campaign titled ‘Save Public Sector’ after the NITI Aayog recently listed 92 Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) companies for disinvestment.

The NITI Aayog, during its 5th Governing Council meeting on June 15, had listed the PSUs for disinvestment.

The Public Sector National Co-ordination Committee of the BMS met in Delhi on Tuesday and decided the course of their nationwide 'jagaran abhiyan' (awareness programme). “The nationwide awareness programme on PSUs would be organised during September 1-7, 2019,” a press note of the labour outfit said.

Unit-level meetings, dharnas and processions would be held during the week-long campaign. The RSS labour wing also announced a national convention of PSU employees on November 15 in Delhi.

“The convention will prepare a policy document on the role of PSU’s in nation-building, release a charter of demands of PSU workers and declare its future agitation programme,” the release said.

The outfit also plans to host industry-wise seminars, round-table discussions of trade unions, management and experts during the next two months.

The recent meeting in Delhi was attended by union representatives from several sectors, including coal, non-coal mining, banking and insurance, steel and shipping.