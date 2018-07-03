English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RSS Leader Says Sushma Swaraj Will Come and Go, But 'Procedures' Should Stay
Last month when the Lucknow passport officer — who had allegedly harassed an interfaith couple — was suspended, RSS leader Rajiv Tuli had sought justice for the officer.
File photo of Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
New Delhi: As Home Minister Rajnath Singh came out to support Sushma Swaraj against her trolling on social media, RSS leader Rajiv Tuli, again reiterated his argument against Swaraj.
Tuli tweeted: “Governments may come n go, ministers @SushmaSwaraj ji may come n go but policies & procedures should not be bypassed, should remain supreme. It is really bad governance (sic).”
Last month when the Lucknow passport officer — who had allegedly harassed an interfaith couple — was suspended, Tuli sought justice for the officer and said, “there is a world apart from the victim card and having connections with higher-ups” and Vikas Mishra should get “justice”.
Sushma Swaraj has been at the receiving end of severe abuse and threats on social media for the past several weeks over the passport incident.
While several opposition leaders came out in her support, Singh is the only minister to have spoken out in support of his colleague, who has been the subject of offensive tweets following a passport row involving an interfaith couple.
"In my opinion, it is wrong," Singh told reporters here when asked to comment on the issue.
The external affairs minister conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they "approve" of such trolling -- 43 per cent said yes and 57 per cent no.
"In a democracy difference of opinion is but natural. Pls do criticise but not in foul language. Criticism in decent language is always more effective," Swaraj said on Twitter on Sunday.
The external affairs minister had re-tweeted some of the offensive tweets directed at her following the transfer of Passport Seva Kendra official Vikas Mishra in Lucknow for allegedly humiliating the interfaith couple.
Mishra was transferred from Lucknow to Gorakhpur after the couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to the office with their passport applications.
According to the couple, Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.
Mishra had said in his defence that he was secular and had told the woman that her 'nikahnama' showed her name as Shazia Anas, which should be endorsed in her file.
A section of social media had attacked Swaraj and the ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty.
The minister took it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were abusive and communal in nature.
Governments may come n go, ministers @SushmaSwaraj ji may come n go but policies & procedures should not be bypassed, should remain supreme. It is really bad governance. https://t.co/yoBCZGUsle
— rajiv tuli (@rajivtuli69) July 2, 2018
