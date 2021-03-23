RSS Member in MP Says 'Tribals Are Basically Hindus, No Questions of Ifs or Buts'

Tribals in the country are basically Hindus and there was no ifs and buts about it, though some people were trying to spread confusion, a senior RSS functionary said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Prakash Shastri of the RSS’ Malwa region, consisting of Indore-Ujjain division in MP, also told reporters during a press meet here that the demand raised recently in Jharkhand to have a separate religion code for tribals in the next Census was totally unjustified.

“Tribal persons are basically Hindus. No question arises of any ifs or buts. Some people are spreading confusion about the basic religion oftribalpersons and there is a need to clear this confusion. It is the duty of the common people to clear this confusion,” the senior RSS functionary said. The Malwa region, which Shastri represents in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has a large tribal population.

Speaking on other issues, Shastri, who recently returned from Bengaluru after taking part in the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, said the organization in the days to come will focus on spreading social harmony, village development, environment, enlighten people on the issue of harmful effects of chemical fertilizers in agriculture etc.