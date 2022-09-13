RSS Reiterates Call for National Population Policy to 'Tackle Demographic Imbalance' Over Next 50 Years

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday reiterated its suggestion for a national population control policy to “tackle demographic challenges” to be faced by India in the next 50 years.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said, “The Sangh has already passed a proposal keeping an eye on the future of the nation in the next 50 years. The nation needs a policy for a longer period for population control. We advocate a national population policy.”

In his annual Vijaya Dashami address in Nagpur last year, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said a population policy be made for the next 50 years due to demographic imbalance of the country.

Bhagwat had arrived in Raipur on September 7 evening on a seven-day visit. RSS Sarkaryawah (general secretary) Hosabale and other national office-bearers have already arrived here, the functionary said.

Bhagwat, Hosabale and other national office-bearers will be holding meetings for three days beginning Wednesday to chalk out plans for the coordination meeting which will be held in the Jainam Manas Bhavan in front of Raipur airport, he said.

This is for the first time that an all-India coordination meeting of the RSS-linked bodies will be held in Chhattisgarh where the Assembly elections are scheduled next year.

The coordination meeting will share the information related to activities of the respective organisations, besides discussing coordinated efforts on topics related to environment, family awareness and social harmony, the functionary said. Issues related to education and ideological sectors, economy, social and national security will also be discussed, he added.

