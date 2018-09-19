RSS-backed Centre to Sell Modi, Yogi Kurtas and Cow Urine-based Products on Amazon

An Indian pharmacy backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to sell its natural cosmetics and medicinal products on Amazon India.According to a report in Times of India, Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by RSS in Mathura, will first test the waters in the online domain with 30 personal care and therapeutic products.These products include face packs, incense sticks and bath soaps made from cow urine and dung, toothpastes, shampoos, oils to treat arthritis and 10 styles of kurtas — the kind that have been popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.The move is intended to encourage local industries and provide more employment opportunities to the villagers, sources said, adding that a lot of emphasis is being given to the online marketing of the products.In July, the UP government signed an MoU with Amazon India to sell Khadi products online, as part of which the online retail giant agreed to train the rural khadi artisans to directly sell their products to amazon.in customers across the country.